Crap! Dominic James out for the year

MILWAUKEE -- Dominic James' career at Marquette is over after the senior guard broke a bone in his foot in Wednesday night's 93-82 loss to No. 2 Connecticut.

James, one of three star guards for the Golden Eagles (No. 10 ESPN/USA Today, No. 8 AP), left the game after playing only 4 minutes in the first half. The school announced at halftime that James broke the fifth metatarsal in his left foot, and coach Buzz Williams said after the game that James would miss the remainder of his final college season.

"We are hurtful as a program and hurtful as an institution for Dominic," Williams said. "He has been absolutely incredible throughout his career."

James, one of the Big East's top defensive players, has 1,749 career points and was an integral part of one of the country's top perimeter units, alongside fellow seniors Jerel McNeal and Wesley Matthews.

Williams said James would likely face about 100 days of rehabilitation after having surgery, which will be scheduled soon.

"It's a big loss not having Dominic," said Maurice Acker, who filled in for James after the injury. "He's one of the leaders of the team, and a game like this we need everybody. Everybody has to pick it up and get ready for the next game."

Marquette faces a brutal finishing stretch, traveling to No. 6 Louisville and No. 1 Pittsburgh before ending the regular season at home against Syracuse on March 7.

