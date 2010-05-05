Here’s to the Deerly Departed

×

A few days ago the Milwaukee Bucks, playingwithout center Andrew Bogut, were on the brink of knocking the No. 3 team inthe Eastern Conference out of the NBA playoffs. But the Bucks' shooting wentcold, the Atlanta Hawks' competitive firerekindled and two lopsided losses ended Milwaukee'sseason.

Sure was fun while itlasted, though. From rookie Brandon Jennings' 55-point explosion in November toJohn Salmons' energizing arrival in February and Bogut's season-long emergenceas a star, the Bucks trashed all the "expert" predictions. Theyimproved by 12 games, to 46 wins, finished sixth in the conference and almostgrabbed their first playoff series victory in 10 years.





So the Observers come topraise the Bucks, not to bury them.





Frank: A couple of big runspropelled Atlantain Games 6 and 7 and removed any chance for drama.





Artie: Plus the Bucks justcouldn't buy a basket! From the third quarter in Game 6 right through Sunday'sfinale, it was like the Bucks' slogan changed from "Fear the Deer" to"Fear the Rim."





Frank: The three big outsideguns, Salmons, Jenningsand Carlos Delfino, shot about 29% over those two games (26 for 91). It showshow much the Bucks relied on outside shooting without Bogut there to occupy theHawks' big men.





Artie: But still, in Game 6the Bucks led at the half. If someone had gotten hot, the upset was there forthem.





Frank: I sure didn't enjoywatching the Hawks. All that isolation, backing down into the paint while fourguys stood around watching. But still the announcers said, "If you were onthe playground picking your team, you'd take five Hawks first and then BrandonJennings."





Artie: They were speakingathletically, but that has nothing to do with playing team basketball.Especially when you've got strong egos like, say, Josh Smith and Joe Johnson,who both want to be "The Man." What Scott Skiles' guys had was theirwillingness to play as a team.





Frank: This team had guys whonot only could pass, but would pass. And although Michael Redd is a goodguy and a fine shooter, I think his season-ending knee injury helped facilitatethe unselfish play.





Artie: If Bogut was healthy,the games would have been played differently, and I've got to think the Buckswould have been able to take one of those first two in Atlanta.





Frank: But now it's on to nextseason for the Bucks. Looking at the payroll for 2010-’11, I saw two keynumbers.





Artie: Involving two shootingguards, ain'a?





Frank: Yup. The numbers are$18.3 million for Redd and $5.8 million for Salmons—each an option entirely upto the player.





Artie: Redd's figure is waytoo high, given his injuries the last two seasons. And Salmons' number might belower than he thinks he can get somewhere else—although he didn't feather hisnest with his shooting in the last two games.





Frank: It's not Redd's faulthe got a six-year, $91 million contract five years ago. What's he supposed todo, turn down the money?





Artie: Speaking of bloatedcontracts, is Dan Gadzuric still here next season?





Frank: Yup, for $7.2 million.Sen. Kohl and former GM Larry Harris gave him a six-year, $36 million deal atthe same time as Redd's.





Artie: Gadzuric actually hadsome good moments in the Hawks series, after hardly hitting the floor allseason.





Frank: He's always been an"energy guy," and for years I've thought they never gave him a realshot. It seemed like he'd have some good games and then disappear. Until thisyear, I was equally puzzled by how they used Bogut; it seemed like they'd getthe ball down to him a couple of times early and then ignore him.





Artie: Good thing Skileschanged that. The inside-outside game with Bogut and the shooters was terrific.And speaking of the shooters, what's Luke Ridnour's status for next season?





Frank: He's down for zerodollars in 2010-’11, which means he must be a free agent.





Artie: He'd be a really toughguy to lose. He played so well as Jennings' backup, and sometimes in combo withhim. I reckon he wants to start somewhere, but I think he stayed healthy thisyear because he didn't have to play a starter's minutes.





Frank: It'd be nice if Ridnourcould be content as a backup—and Redd too, assuming the Bucks keep Salmons.Remember, the NBA has economic problems. A lot of teams are losing money, sothere may not be too much out there for guys like Ridnour and Salmons.





Artie: I'm sure Salmons wantsto investigate his options, but the Bucks will try to head that off by workingout a new deal with him.





Frank: Maybe he and Ridnourwill decide they want to be a part of what's building here—especially if theycan't get hugely more money elsewhere.





Artie: After all, Salmons willturn 31 next season and Ridnour will turn 30.





Frank: The rest of the Bucks'core is set for next season—Bogut, Jennings, Delfino, Ersan Ilyasova, Luc Mbaha Moute.





Artie: That's the key. Teamsthat have playoff runs over several seasons keep their rosters together. Youdon't see teams like Utah and San Antonio changing two or three starters everyyear.





Frank: The way the Bucks didthe last few years.





Artie: People can say,"We'll have Bogut and Jennings so we'll be OK," but what happens ifyou lose those other guys? Will Redd take over for Salmons? He sure won't playdefense like Salmons.





Frank: But before you turn tofull-time worrying over next season, enjoy this one. We never thought we'd betalking in May about 46 wins and a seven-game playoff series.





Artie: True, true. It was awildly successful and encouraging year.





Wrong Spot, Wrong Time





Frank: Trevor Hoffman had toreturn to San Diego to pick up his only save last week.





Artie: "Get back to whereyou once belonged." The Beatles would be proud.





Frank: But here's the thing: Ithink I have played a role in Hoffman's amazing flops at Miller Park.





Artie: Remember how I thoughtI was "The Cooler" for years when I'd join you for a Brewers game andthey'd never win? Now you're Hoffman's personal cooler?





Frank: You know my routine. IfI have Terrace-level seats, in the ninth inning I move down and stand behindthe Loge seats so I can exit the ballpark more easily.





Artie: Sound strategy, to besure.





Frank: On April 9 I moved downand was standing there, just to the left of the press box, and boom! TheCardinals' Nick Stavinoha homers off Hoffman to win the game.





Artie: I get it. Two nightslater...





Frank: You and I were there,we moved down for the ninth and boom! boom! Albert Pujols and Matt Hollidayhomered off Hoffman to tie the game.





Artie: The Brewers wound upwinning, but a blown save nonetheless.





Frank: And then on April 28 Iwas standing in the same area and boom! Pittsburgh's Ryan Doumit homered to tiethe game.





Artie: Geez, as a Hoffmancooler you're absolute zero!





Frank: In my defense, I wasNOT there the previous night when two Pirate homers, including Doumit's grandslam, trashed Hoffman. But still, I have a solution. If the Brewers give me twoClub-level tickets for the rest of the season, I'll promise to stay put in theninth.





Artie: Good luck with that.It's just a good thing you didn't have any relatives to visit in San Diego lastSaturday night.

