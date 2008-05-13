It had to happen!

The Brewers drinking game! The past few games have been on the upswing, but before that, we all needed the liquor to get through the games! This version is from the <a href="http://brewtownbeat.blogspot.com/2008/05/brewers-drinking-game.html">Brew Town Beat blog</a>:

It's early May and it's come to this, a legit Brewers drinking game. I'm hoping for some feedback on this one, but for now, while watching a game do the following, but first, prior to the the game, pick up a copy of a newspaper:

PREGAME

DRINK 1 for each quote in which a struggling player says "It's early" when questioned about their lack of production.

DRINK 3 for each quote in which Ned Yost refers to it "being early."

DRINK 10 (beers) for each time Ned Yost refers to a scuffling player as an All Star despite them being over a full year removed (at the least) from being in the All Star Game.

GAMETIME

DRINK 1 for each time the Brewers bat a player batting less than .210 leadoff

DRINK 3 for each time the Brewers bat a player batting under the Mendoza Line leadoff.

DRINK 3 for each scoreless frame the Brewers offense produces.

DRINK 6 if the opposing team scores first.

DRINK 1 for each time a no-doubt bunting situation arises and Ned lets them swing away.

DRINK 1 for each Brewer that strikes out.

DRINK 2 for each Brewer that strikes out vs. a pitcher with an ERA higher than 5.00.

DRINK 6 each time the Brewers have a runner in scoring position with nobody out and fail to plate the run.

DRINK 3 each time the Brewers have a runner in scoring position with one out and fail to plate the run.

DRINK 1 for each walk a Brewers pitcher gives up.

DRINK 6 if the Brewers starting pitcher is chased before pitching 6 innings.

DRINK 6 each time Yost trots out to remove the starter immediately AFTER the heavy damage has been done.

DRINK 3 each time the Brewers have a runner on third with less than two outs and fail to score the run.

DRINK 1 for each dinger served up by a Brewers pitcher.

DRINK 4 for each time a Brewers pitcher cannot execute a bunt.

DRINK 1 for each inning pitched that the Brewers pitcher on the hill has an ERA over 5.00.

DRINK 6 for each blown save the Brewers, ah-hem, closer serves up.

DRINK 4 if the Brewers have to use more than three bullpen arms in a game.

DRINK 1 CASE if a Brewers pitcher has to a leave a game after 2.3 scoreless innings or less with a rather unusual injury.

DRINK 6 for each time the Brewers score less than five runs.

DRINK 5 each time the opposing pitcher sets a new career strikeout high.

DRINK 10 each time a former pathetic Brewers player comes through with a big hit vs. the current team.

_______

And while Googling that, I found the <a href="http://www.onmilwaukee.com/bars/articles/drinkinggame.html">Brewers Bob Uecker radio broadcast Drinking Game</a>. Spectacular!

<p> <strong> Bob Uecker Brewers Radio Broadcast Drinking Game:</strong>

</p> <ul><li> Drink once every time he says, "Heeeeee struck him out!"</li><li> Drink once every time he says, "Change of pace, and a dandy"</li><li> Drink once every time he says, "He ... just ... walked ... another ..."</li><li> Drink twice every time he calls a player by the wrong name</li><li> 1 shot each time he starts his home run calls then the ball is caught</li><li> 1 shot every time Ueck makes Jim Powell laugh so hard he can't talk about baseball</li><li> 2 shots every time he tells a story in which he is clearly lying (i.e.,"planting cans," etc.)</li><li> 2 shots if he says, "No, I like him, I really do" when he clearly does not</li><li> Chug any time 20 or more consecutive seconds of dead air transpire during an inning</li><li> Chug while Ueck makes fun of a Brewers Radio Network sponsor</li><li>Chug while he makes fun of the Internet</li></ul>