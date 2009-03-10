How hard is it to buy tickets for single games at Busch Stadium?

I have now been on the phone for over an hour attempting to speak with someone in order to purchase tickets to visit Busch Stadium in St. Louis over the weekend of May 15-17.

Apparently the Cards don't do single game tickets sales in house - they use Tickets.com. After having sat on hold for 15 minutes I hung up and called back to the Stadium. I was then transferred to a ticket office where they told me that they couldn't help me, they only sell group tickets. They transferred me back to the same tickets.com line where I sat on hold again.

I needed to speak to someone as the number of tickets I wanted were not available in the section I wanted and I was looking to see if I could get front and back as opposed to side by side.

I found it ridiculous that their ticket office told me "we can't help you." I told the guy that I couldn't believe how difficult it was for me to buy tickets to come visit them from out of town.

Maybe I'm overreacting, but I had an easier time buying tickets for Wrigley on the day single game tickets went on sale for the Cubs.

I think I'm just spoiled by the Brewers.

Between the poor customer service and the price of tickets, this whole experience made me appreciate what we've got going here.

For four people to go to two games in May, sitting way upstairs I paid $264.

Of course, for less than that I got a 20-game pack to see the Brewers....

While searching for information, I came across a Forbes.com article that talked about all the cheap tickets and deals the Cardinals had this season. Of course, all those deals are only available Monday-Thursday.

I already knew we had it good here in Milwaukee, but this just made me all the more thankful for Miller Park!