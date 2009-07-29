Interesting story on the Braves and Native American community

Interesting and strange. I mean, I know what they're getting at, but taking their own name away is detrimental to them, you know? I'm surprised they would go that far when they're spending those kinds of bucks.

The case of the missing Potawatomi sign

By Don Walker of the Journal Sentinel

July 28, 2009 6:00 a.m.

When the Milwaukee Brewers met the Atlanta Braves last weekend for a three-game series, something was missing at Miller Park.

Normally, on the outfield wall near the visitors' bullpen, is a large sign for Potawatomi Bingo and Casino.

This past weekend, however, the large sign was covered in plastic wrap.

How come? Neither a casino or Brewers' spokesman would comment, other than to say that the two business partners have a confidentiality clause in their agreement that forbids release of any details of the contract.

But there is a sense that the Potawatomis find a team named the Braves offensive. Moreover, the tribe might not be thrilled with the Braves logo, which includes a hatchet.

The Braves, of course, have been the Braves for decades. They used to play in Milwaukee and, before that, in Boston. So the name is well known.

But for American Indians, no matter how many years the Braves have been the Braves, it might still be a painful reminder. And for that reason, the tribe likely asked the Brewers to cover up the sign.

The effort to cover up the Potawatomi sign is not new, one baseball source said. And while the tribe and the franchise have been partners for a number of years, the casino and franchise took their relationship to a new level in January.

That's because the Brewers, in what team officials said was an historic first, signed a deal with Potawatomi Bingo and Casino to become the team's first presenting sponsor.

A presenting sponsorship is a big deal for any team. For the Brewers, it's the second biggest deal the team has. The biggest is the naming rights deal, which gives MillerCoors the right to call the ballpark Miller Park.

The last thing the Brewers want to do is lose a partner. For that reason, we can expect to see a coverup the next time the Braves visit Milwaukee.