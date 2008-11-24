Marquette 100, UWM 80

Wesley Matthews and Lazar Hayward each had 25 points and Jerel McNeal added 22 to account for almost a third of the Golden Eagles' scoring Saturday night.

UWM kept it close in the first half, with Marquette leading by just five at halftime. However, the Golden Eagles scored the first ten points of the second half and never looked back.

Though they're still in the cupcake portion of their schedule, it was the third straight game in which Matthews had scored at least 25 points. Let's hope he can keep that up in Big East play.

The score is impressive for UWM, who managed to shoot just 38% from the field.