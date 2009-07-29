MoBlogging from tonight's Brewers game

6 outs at the warning track in less than 5 innings. Jason Kendall must have given lessons at BP

Ok not a pretty beginning for the offense but to be fair, this guy has just 3.2 IP - not exactly easy to know his stuff.

REALLY impressed with Tim Dillard here. Hes worked through jams and hasnt lost his composure.

And as I say that, there goes the 3 run homer. Probably shouldve pulled him when Castro visited the mound.

I cant believe we cant put up more than 2 runs. We are really struggling.

Dillanueva? Villard? Either way, lets hope we never see it again?

Poor Trevor. Counting the ASG tonight is his 7th appearance in July and he has to come in in the 9th down 8-2 to the damn Nationals.

8 walks and 12 hits given up this game. How do the Nats only have 8 runs? In 2 games they've outscored us 22-8.