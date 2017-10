There's a whole gallery here on the Tribune website, complete with snarky commentary.

Remember last week when everyone was making fun of the Dodgers since their record was worse than the 3rd place team in the NL Central. And the Cubs were all cocky - you know, as the Cubs usually are.

And now they've lost 2 at home.

Today, I'm a bad person. I'm reveling in the pain of others and enjoying every minute of it.