Racing Sausage Carnage

Casings were busted, Sombreros were sprained - that damn Hot Dog showed his hated for Mexico and Poland - it was utter gluttony at Miller Park.

Afterwards, the Italian was offered a UN post in reward for his humane efforts in reaching out to the other nation's sausages while Hot Dog and Brat raced to the finish.

Chorizo was heard saying a prayer of thanks that Prince Fielder had become a vegetarian, though Jeff Suppan was seen licking his lips and writing a recipe - Soup's Grill had Chorizo on the menu within hours.