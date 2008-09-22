We'll take all the help we can get...

Look, I'm not cheering and/or excited when people get injured. But I'm also so close to my first baseball playoffs that I can taste it.

Therefore, it's with a happy heart that I report that Mets infielder Damion Easley is out for at least a week with and injured quad. Early reports are saying that he's at least a week from even being able to pinch hit. Easley's possible replacements are a rookie and a guy who just returned from the DL - nothing but good news for the Brewers there. Easley was hitting .272 with six home runs and 44 RBIs in 108 games.

This news came a day after it was reported Fernando Tatis has a separated shoulder and is done for the season. Tatis was hitting .297 with 11 home runs and 47 RBIs after having been called up from the minors. His bat is a big loss for their offense.

Here's hoping these guys get extremely healthy in the off-season!