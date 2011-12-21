Ten current and former Badger women invited to USA Hockey camp

Current Badgers Hilary Knight, Alex Rigsby, Brittany Ammerman, Brooke Ammerman and Brianna Decker as well as former Badgers Jessie Vetter, Molly Engstrom, Geen Prough, Meghan Duggan and Ericka Lawler were invited to the six-day USA Hockey Women's Winter Training Camp.

Rigsby, who's just a sophomore and Vetter make up half the goalies invited to the camp.

Engstrom and Prough join 11 other defensemen while Duggan, Lawler, the Ammermans, Decker and Knight were invited as forwards.

Brittany Ammerman is also just a sophomore, while Decker is a junior and Brooke and Knight are both seniors.

41 women were invited to camp, meaning Badgers make up 40% of the women in training to be a part of the next Olympic team - a pretty impressive number.

The team will practice between Christmas and New Years. The rest of the Badger women are enjoying a three-wekk break in their schedule, but these elite women will be facing other top competition and earning their spot on the next Team USA roster.