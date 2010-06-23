TimberRattle Davis wins single A home run derby

The single A All Star Game is happening in Fort Wayne this week and Brewer prospect and current T Rat Khris Davis rep-ed the team well by winning the Home Run Derby last night. Davis hit a total of 25 home runs over three rounds to take the title.
The single A All Star Game is happening in Fort Wayne this week and Brewer prospect and current T Rat Khris Davis rep-ed the team well by winning the Home Run Derby last night. Davis hit a total of 25 home runs over three rounds to take the title.
© 2017 Shepherd Express. All Rights Reserved.