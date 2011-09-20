USA Hockey turning 75, honors Geoffrion legacy

Last season, former-Hobey Baker winner and Badger Blake Geoffrion became the first ever fourth-generation player to play in the NHL.

That's a lot of history.

And it's not even the tip of the iceberg. Being fourth-generation at anything is impressive, but when general consensus is that your grandfather invented the slap-shot, you've got big skates to fill.

But Blake said he might not have even played hockey. He started off playing baseball.

In this recent article on USAHockey.com, Geoffrion says that his grandpa, "Boom Boom" Geoffrion came outside one day when Blake was little and started to show him how to really shoot and eventually Blake left him outside and went in bored. But Boom Boom was still there shooting.

The coolest piece of information in that article, that I had never heard before, is that Predators fans have taken to calling Blake "Boomer" - a nickname of his own with an homage to his celebrated roots.

Blake says he's not going to force his kids to play hockey, but does want them to be aware of the family legacy.