Blush Beauty (249 N. Water St.) has made gift giving fabulous and easy this holiday season. Order your gift certificates online! Shop Blush online for a holiday gift guide, stocking stuffers, hostess gifts and the gift of beauty for her and the gift of grooming for him. Click Here to access the complete holiday gift guide for gifts from $30 to $1,000. They have it all for you!

Get beautiful this holiday season and give the gift of beauty! Shop local, shop Blush. For additional information, call 414-272-1718 or visit online.