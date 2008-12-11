Breakfast and Lunch With Santa!

It's time to meet the maker of Christmas cheer and toys, its the jolly big guy, Santa Claus, plus Mrs. Claus and some of his merry little elves. This is a great time to bring the kids out to meet Santa and avoid the long mall lines. Plus, while the kids get to meet Santa you can enjoy breakfast, on Saturday mornings (only) starting at 9 am or have lunch at noon either Saturday or Sunday.

There are two more weekends to come out and enjoy Santa at the Milwaukee County Zoo, December 13/14 and 20/21. Tickets are $13 per child or adult, children 2 and under are $5. Price includes Zoo admission and breakfast or lunch. Parking will cost $10.

For more information or to register, check out the Milwaukee County Zoo's website.