Black Sheep in Walker's Point Offers Buy-Local Specials During Black Friday Weekend

× Expand Chicken and waffles at Black Sheep

One of the newer additions to Walker's Point's rapidly expanding culinary scene, the Black Sheep restaurant and wine bar at 216 S. 2nd St. is giving customers a little extra incentive to shop local during this coming Black Friday weekend. Any customer who brings in a receipt from a local downtown Milwaukee business between Friday, Nov. 29 and Sunday, Dec. 1 will receive happy-hour food and drink pricing all day long or $5 off Sunday brunch. Customers can also enter to win $100 in gift certificates to local boutiques.

One of Black Sheep's more unusual specialties is "haute" hot dogs, gourmet dogs meant to be paired with wine. For Thanksgiving, they've created a holiday-themed version of that dog.