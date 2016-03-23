BloodCenter of Wisconsin holds 16th Annual Milwaukee Bucks Blood Drive

BloodCenter of Wisconsin will hold their 16th Annual Milwaukee Bucks Blood Drive Monday, March 28 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

All attempting donors will receive two free Milwaukee Bucks ticket vouchers that can be used for either of the following games: Wednesday, March 30 vs. Phoenix Suns or Friday, April 1 vs. Orlando Magic.

Donors should enter the blood drive at the Potawatomi Gate entrance on the northeast corner of the BMO Harris Bradley Center. Free parking is available diagonally from the entrance in the parking structure on 4th and Highland. Complimentary childcare is also available.

Blood donors help 8-year-old with sickle cell

As a donor you will be in good company, as Bucks center Greg Monroe is passionate about helping people with sickle cell disease. “When you stop to think about how you can save a life by donating blood, it is pretty amazing,” says Monroe. “Some people, such as those with sickle cell disease, rely on blood donations to get them through the day and to do all of the things most people take for granted. I’m asking the community to come out and donate and help change someone’s life.”

West Allis’ Tia Wilson is bravely battling sickle cell anemia thanks to the help of blood donors. When she was just 3 years old, Tia had a stroke. She was hospitalized and began getting blood transfusions every four weeks. In June 2015, Tia got a bone marrow transplant from her older brother.

The Wilsons have been deeply affected by sickle cell disease. One of Tia’s other brothers, her cousin and aunt all died due to complications from sickle cell. Now 8, Tia’s smile and positive spirit are keeping her strong.

“Tia is thankful to the blood donors that saved her life,” says Tia’s mom Mickey. “My goal is to make a difference by showing families out there that we can beat this disease.”

Donors can make an appointment online at bcw.edu/bucks or by calling 877-BE-A-HERO (877-232-4376).