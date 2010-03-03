College First, Jobs Later

×

Selecting a college has always been one of the mostimportant decisions a person will make, but with today’s one-two punch ofrising tuition costs and spiking unemployment, the stakes have rarely seemedhigher. For most of the population, a bachelor’s degree is a basic requirementfor finding a decent job, but these days it’s far from a guarantee.

At least prospective college students have plenty ofoptions for earning that degree, including more local ones than most probablyrealize. In Milwaukeeand surrounding cities alone, there are more than two dozen institutionsoffering specialized degrees in almost every field imaginable, and theproliferation of online colleges has made it easier than ever for those witheven the most unforgiving of schedules to earn a degree.

To help students make the most informed choicepossible, the Shepherd Express hascompiled a guide to many of the prominent universities in the area, breakingschools down by size, cost and specialties.

Where the Jobs Are

Of course, what many students are most interested inknowing is which fields will most likely land them a job.

The good news is that some fields are still growingin southeastern Wisconsin,including information technology, health care, the environment and energy.

The bad news is that it won’t do you much good ifyou’re not interested in any of those fields.

Picking a major based solely on which field is mostlikely to get you a job “is probably the worst piece of advice I could thinkof,” says Thomas Bachhuber, Ed.D., director of the Career Development Center at UW-Milwaukee.

“It sounds simplistic to say you have to follow yourheart,” Bachhuber says, “but when picking a major you at least have to have asense of what’s in your heart. We always talk to students about theirinterests, skills and values. Those three things have to come together in a waythat works for you.”

In short, Bachhuber and other career counselorsadvise, don’t dwell too much on intimidating unemployment numbers, and focusinstead on training yourself for a job you think you would enjoy.

Bachhuber’s other golden rule: Don’t go it alone.Most colleges offer counselors and career service centers that can help youhone a viable career path. It’s never too early to meet with them.

For Returning Adult Students

Unemployment and the shifting jobs market havecreated a surge in returning adult students. One of the biggest myths for thesestudents is that to find a job they need to make a clean break from theirprevious careers and start fresh, says Laura Kestner, director of Marquette University’sCareer Services Center.

“They don’t,” Kestner says. “They should look atwhat skills from their last jobs are transferable to other fields. A lot of peopledon’t even need to go back to school, they just need to update and change thelanguage on their résumé so it’s more relevant to different jobs.”

Kestner says that older job seekers are at adisadvantage, however, if they aren’t using online social networks.

“If you’re not onboard social networkingprofessionally, you’re missing a lot of opportunities,” she says. “People arefinding jobs through Twitter right now, and are making connections and gettingtheir foot in the door through LinkedIn.”

Resources are available to make returning to schoolless intimidating for adult students. Many colleges offer continuing educationprograms and counselors for returning students, and UW-Milwaukee opens its Career TransitionsCenter to Milwaukee residents even if they are notenrolled in the university. The center offers career coaches, workshops andcourses.

Milwaukee Area Technical College

www.matc.edu

414-297-6282

Milwaukee, Wis., with campuses in Mequon,Oak Creek and West Allis

InstitutionType: technical college, two-year associate degrees

Accreditation:Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges andSchools

Number ofStudents: 50,000

Student-FacultyRatio: 18:1

Cost PerYear: $3,648 - $4,768

Cost PerCredit: $114 - $149

Online Classes:hundreds available

Specialties:business, health, liberal arts and sciences, pre-college, technical and appliedsciences, advanced technical certificates

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

www.uwm.edu

414-229-1122

Milwaukee, Wis.

InstitutionType: public doctoral research university

Accreditation:Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges andSchools

Number ofStudents: 30,455

Student-FacultyRatio: 21:1

Cost PerYear: $7,988 (tuition and fees for residents)

Cost Per Credit:$287 (residents)

OnlineClasses: some available

Specialties:architecture and urban planning, fine arts, freshwater sciences, nursing andhealth sciences, liberal arts, offering specialist and doctoral degrees

Marquette University

www.marquette.edu

414-288-7250

Milwaukee, Wis.

InstitutionType: Catholic and Jesuitprivate college, doctoral research university

Accreditation:North Central Association ofColleges and Schools

Number ofStudents: 11,700 students

Student-FacultyRatio: 14.4:1

Cost PerYear: $28,680 (undergraduate)

OnlineClasses: some available

Specialties:biomedical engineering, corporate communication, dental, real estate,construction engineering and management, many graduate programs and specializedcertificates, doctoral and professional degrees offered

Concordia University Wisconsin

www.cuw.edu

262-243-5700

Mequon, Wis.

Institution Type: four-year private

Accreditation:North Central Association ofColleges and Schools

Number of Students: 7,178

Student-Faculty Ratio: 13:1

Cost Per Year: $20,990 (tuition and fees), $7,930(room and board)

Online Classes: some available

Specialties: master and doctoral degrees in physicaltherapy and nursing practice

Herzing University

www.herzing.edu

1-888-639-2273

Milwaukee, Wis., with campuses in Brookfield,Kenosha and Madison

InstitutionType: private university, offering three-year bachelor degrees

Accreditation:Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges andSchools

Number ofStudents: 7,000

Student-FacultyRatio: 18:1

Cost PerYear: $14,400 (includes books and fees)

Cost PerCredit: $250-$625 (includes books and fees)

OnlineClasses: many available

Specialties:technology, business, health care, design, public safety, offering master,bachelor and associate degrees

Cardinal Stritch

www.stritch.edu

414-410-4000



Milwaukee, Wis.





Institution Type: Four-year, private, Catholic Franciscan university



Accreditation: Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools



Number of Students: 6,200



Student-Faculty Ratio: 16:1



Cost Per Year: $21,280



Online Classes: some available



Specialties: business, education, initial teaching certification, leadership, nursing, sport management, fine arts, offering associate, bachelor's, master's, doctoral and certification programs



Lakeland College

www.lakeland.edu

1-800-569-2166

Sheboygan, Wis., with adult education centers in Milwaukee,Madison, Green Bay,Fox Cities, WisconsinRapids and Chippewa Falls





InstitutionType: private

Accreditation:North Central Association Commission on Accreditation and School Improvement

Number ofStudents: 4,000

Student-FacultyRatio: 17:1

Cost PerCredit: $340 (undergraduate) $410 (graduate)

OnlineClasses: many available

Specialties:accounting, education, resort management, resort management, criminal justice

Carroll University

www.carrollu.edu

262-547-1211

Waukesha, Wis.

Institution Type: four-year private

Accreditation: Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges andSchools

Number of Students: 3,403

Student-Faculty Ratio: 17:1

Cost Per Year: $22,470 (undergraduate)

Cost Per Credit: $270 (undergraduate) $345 (nursingor undergraduate online)

Online Classes: some available

Specialties: health sciences, nursing, education,music education, physical therapy, nonprofit management, e-commerce

Alverno College

www.alverno.edu

414-382-6100

Milwaukee, Wis.

InstitutionType: private women’s college

Accreditation:Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges andSchools

Number ofStudents: 2,815

Student-FacultyRatio: 13:1

Cost PerYear: $18,624 (undergraduate) $20,184 (nursing)

Cost PerCredit: $776 (undergraduate)

OnlineClasses: none available

Specialties:business, nursing, special education, arts and science, technology, liberal arts,offering bachelor, master and associate degrees

Milwaukee School of Engineering

www.msoe.edu

414-277-7300

Milwaukee, Wis.%u2028

InstitutionType: private

Accreditation:Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges andSchools

Number ofStudents: 2,648

Student-FacultyRatio: 14:1

Cost PerYear: $28,665 (full-time undergraduate)

Cost Per Credit:$498 (undergraduate), $603 (graduate)

OnlineClasses: none available

Specialties:engineering, information technology, management

Carthage College

www.carthage.edu

262-551-6000

Kenosha, Wis.

InstitutionType: four-year private liberal arts and sciences

Accreditation:North Central Association

Number ofStudents: 2,500 (full-time undergraduate)

Student-FacultyRatio: 14:1

Cost PerYear: $29,750

OnlineClasses: none available

Specialties:business, education, natural sciences, fine arts, paralegal certificates andM.Ed. degrees offered

Bryant & Stratton College

www.bryantstratton.edu

414-276-5200

Locations inMilwaukee, Wauwatosaand Bayshore Town Center

InstitutionType: private

Accreditation:Middle States Commission on Higher Education

Number ofStudents: 2,000

Student-FacultyRatio: 15:1

Cost PerYear: $5,800 - $7,300 (full-time student per term)

Cost PerCredit: $489

OnlineClasses: some available

Specialties:technology, health care, nursing, criminal justice, business, financialservices

Mount Mary College

www.mtmary.edu

1-800-321-6265

Milwaukee, Wis.

InstitutionType: Catholic women's college

Accreditation:Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges andSchools

Number ofStudents: 1,929 (graduate and undergraduate)

Student-FacultyRatio: 14:1

Cost PerYear: $21,668 (undergraduate, full-time)

Cost PerCredit: $648 (undergraduate)

OnlineClasses: some available

Specialties:fashion, occupational therapy, interior design, art therapy, dietetics

Marian University

www.marianuniversity.edu

920-923-7600

Fond du Lac, Wis.

InstitutionType: private

Accreditation:Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges andSchools

Number ofStudents: 1,700

Student-FacultyRatio: 12:1

Cost PerYear: $21,140 (undergraduate)

Cost PerCredit: $315 (undergraduate), $330-$500 (graduate)

OnlineClasses: some available

Specialties:nursing, health care administration, sport and recreation management,radiologic technology, forensic science, homeland security, educationalleadership

Medical College of Wisconsin

www.mcw.edu

414-456-8296

Milwaukee, Wis.

InstitutionType: private

Accreditation:Liaison Committee on Medical Education (LCME)

Number ofStudents: 820

Student-FacultyRatio: 1:1.35

Cost PerYear: $54,711 (total budget)

OnlineClasses: none available

Specialties:medical, offering MD and MD/PhD degrees

Wisconsin Lutheran College

www.wlc.edu

414-443-8800

Milwaukee, Wis.

InstitutionType: four-year private college

Accreditation:The Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges andSchools

Number ofStudents: 784

Student-FacultyRatio: 10:1

Cost PerYear: $21,180 (tuition and fees)

Cost PerCredit: $640

OnlineClasses: available in 2011

Specialties:urban education, Christian leadership, nursing

Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design

www.miad.edu

1-888-749-6423

Milwaukee, Wis.

InstitutionType: four-year private

Accreditation:North Central Association of Colleges and Schools and the National Associationof Schools of Art & Design

Number ofStudents: 680

Student-FacultyRatio: 16:1

Cost PerYear: $24,950

Cost PerCredit: $835

OnlineClasses: none available

Specialties:drawing, communication design, illustration, interior architecture and design,photography, video and animation

DeVry University - Wisconsin

www.devry.edu

414-278-7677

Milwaukee, Wis.

InstitutionType: four-year private

Accreditation:Higher Learning Commission of the NorthCentral Association of Colleges and Schools

Number ofStudents: 333

Student-FacultyRatio: 15:1

Cost PerYear: $14,160 (tuition and fees)

Cost PerCredit: $550

OnlineClasses: some available

Specialties:business administration, computer information, management, technology,accounting, offering bachelor and master degrees

Lakeside School of Massage Therapy

www.lakeside.edu

414-372-4345

Milwaukee, Wis.

InstitutionType: private

Accreditation:Commission on Massage Therapy Accreditation

Number ofStudents: 112

Student-FacultyRatio: 14:1

Cost PerYear: $10,305

Cost PerCredit: $251.34

OnlineClasses: none available

Specialties:massage therapy, offering diploma and associate degree programs

Wisconsin School of Professional Psychology

www.wspp.edu

414-464-9777

Milwaukee, Wis.

InstitutionType: graduate school

Accreditation:American Psychological Association, North Central Association of Colleges and Schools

Number ofStudents: 73

Student-FacultyRatio: 7:1

Cost PerYear: $18,200

Cost PerCredit: $700

OnlineClasses: none

Specialties:clinical psychology (adult and child track)

Aurora St.Luke's Medical Center Schoolof Radiologic Technology

www.aurora.org/radtech

414-747-4330

Milwaukee, Wis.

Institution Type: two-year hospital-basedcertificate program in radiologic technology

Accreditation: Joint Review Committee on Educationin Radiologic Technology

Number of Students: 37

Student-FacultyRatio: 6.8:1

Cost Per Year: $2,500, plus books

Online Classes: none available

Specialties: certificate program in radiologicscience

Neighboring UW System Universities:

University of Wisconsin-Madison

www.wisc.edu

608-263-2400

Madison, Wis.

InstitutionType: public doctoral research university

Accreditation:North Central Association ofColleges and Schools

Number ofStudents: 42,030

Student-FacultyRatio: 20:1

Cost PerYear: $7,568.56 (undergraduate Wisconsin resident)

Cost PerCredit: $293.57 (undergraduate Wisconsin resident)

OnlineClasses: many available

Specialties:chemistry, physics, sociology, engineering, business, social work, education,political science

University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh

www.uwosh.edu

920-424-1234

Oshkosh, Wis.

InstitutionType: public university

Accreditation:Higher Learning Commission (HLC) of the North Central Association of Collegesand Schools

Number ofStudents: 13,198

Student-FacultyRatio: 20:1

Cost Per Year:$6,450 (resident)

OnlineClasses: some available

Specialties:74 degrees offered

University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

www.uww.edu

262-472-1234

Whitewater, Wis.

InstitutionType: public university

Accreditation:North Central Association of Colleges and Schools

Number ofStudents: 10,700

Student-FacultyRatio: 21:1

Cost PerYear: $5,860 (resident)

Cost PerCredit: variable

OnlineClasses: some available

Specialties:business and education

University of Wisconsin-Parkside

www.uwp.edu

262-595-2345

Kenosha, Wis.

InstitutionType: public university

Accreditation:North Central Association of Colleges and Schools, School of Business& Technology and AACSB International

Number ofStudents: 5,300

Student-FacultyRatio: 14:1

Cost PerYear: $6,275 (resident)

Cost PerCredit: $264 (resident)

OnlineClasses: very few available

Specialties:pre-health science, community engagement

University of Wisconsin-Washington County

www.washington.uwc.edu

262-335-5200

West Bend, Wis.

InstitutionType: public two-year university

Accreditation:Higher Learning Commission of the NorthCentral Association of Colleges and Schools

Number ofStudents: 1,042

Student-FacultyRatio: 20:1

Cost PerYear: $4,593.06 (resident)

Cost PerCredit: $191.38 (resident)

OnlineClasses: many available

Specialties:freshman and sophomore curriculums for more than 200 majors