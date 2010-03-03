College First, Jobs Later

At least prospective college students have plenty ofoptions for earning that degree, including more local ones than most probablyrealize. In Milwaukeeand surrounding cities alone, there are more than two dozen institutionsoffering specialized degrees in almost every field imaginable, and theproliferation of online colleges has made it easier than ever for those witheven the most unforgiving of schedules to earn a degree.
To help students make the most informed choicepossible, the Shepherd Express hascompiled a guide to many of the prominent universities in the area, breakingschools down by size, cost and specialties.
Where the Jobs Are
Of course, what many students are most interested inknowing is which fields will most likely land them a job.
The good news is that some fields are still growingin southeastern Wisconsin,including information technology, health care, the environment and energy.
The bad news is that it won’t do you much good ifyou’re not interested in any of those fields.
Picking a major based solely on which field is mostlikely to get you a job “is probably the worst piece of advice I could thinkof,” says Thomas Bachhuber, Ed.D., director of the Career Development Center at UW-Milwaukee.
“It sounds simplistic to say you have to follow yourheart,” Bachhuber says, “but when picking a major you at least have to have asense of what’s in your heart. We always talk to students about theirinterests, skills and values. Those three things have to come together in a waythat works for you.”
In short, Bachhuber and other career counselorsadvise, don’t dwell too much on intimidating unemployment numbers, and focusinstead on training yourself for a job you think you would enjoy.
Bachhuber’s other golden rule: Don’t go it alone.Most colleges offer counselors and career service centers that can help youhone a viable career path. It’s never too early to meet with them.
For Returning Adult Students
Unemployment and the shifting jobs market havecreated a surge in returning adult students. One of the biggest myths for thesestudents is that to find a job they need to make a clean break from theirprevious careers and start fresh, says Laura Kestner, director of Marquette University’sCareer Services Center.
“They don’t,” Kestner says. “They should look atwhat skills from their last jobs are transferable to other fields. A lot of peopledon’t even need to go back to school, they just need to update and change thelanguage on their résumé so it’s more relevant to different jobs.”
Kestner says that older job seekers are at adisadvantage, however, if they aren’t using online social networks.
“If you’re not onboard social networkingprofessionally, you’re missing a lot of opportunities,” she says. “People arefinding jobs through Twitter right now, and are making connections and gettingtheir foot in the door through LinkedIn.”
Resources are available to make returning to schoolless intimidating for adult students. Many colleges offer continuing educationprograms and counselors for returning students, and UW-Milwaukee opens its Career TransitionsCenter to Milwaukee residents even if they are notenrolled in the university. The center offers career coaches, workshops andcourses.
Milwaukee Area Technical College
www.matc.edu
414-297-6282
Milwaukee, Wis., with campuses in Mequon,Oak Creek and West Allis
InstitutionType: technical college, two-year associate degrees
Accreditation:Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges andSchools
Number ofStudents: 50,000
Student-FacultyRatio: 18:1
Cost PerYear: $3,648 - $4,768
Cost PerCredit: $114 - $149
Online Classes:hundreds available
Specialties:business, health, liberal arts and sciences, pre-college, technical and appliedsciences, advanced technical certificates
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
www.uwm.edu
414-229-1122
Milwaukee, Wis.
InstitutionType: public doctoral research university
Accreditation:Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges andSchools
Number ofStudents: 30,455
Student-FacultyRatio: 21:1
Cost PerYear: $7,988 (tuition and fees for residents)
Cost Per Credit:$287 (residents)
OnlineClasses: some available
Specialties:architecture and urban planning, fine arts, freshwater sciences, nursing andhealth sciences, liberal arts, offering specialist and doctoral degrees
Marquette University
www.marquette.edu
414-288-7250
Milwaukee, Wis.
InstitutionType: Catholic and Jesuitprivate college, doctoral research university
Accreditation:North Central Association ofColleges and Schools
Number ofStudents: 11,700 students
Student-FacultyRatio: 14.4:1
Cost PerYear: $28,680 (undergraduate)
OnlineClasses: some available
Specialties:biomedical engineering, corporate communication, dental, real estate,construction engineering and management, many graduate programs and specializedcertificates, doctoral and professional degrees offered
Concordia University Wisconsin
www.cuw.edu
262-243-5700
Mequon, Wis.
Institution Type: four-year private
Accreditation:North Central Association ofColleges and Schools
Number of Students: 7,178
Student-Faculty Ratio: 13:1
Cost Per Year: $20,990 (tuition and fees), $7,930(room and board)
Online Classes: some available
Specialties: master and doctoral degrees in physicaltherapy and nursing practice
Herzing University
www.herzing.edu
1-888-639-2273
Milwaukee, Wis., with campuses in Brookfield,Kenosha and Madison
InstitutionType: private university, offering three-year bachelor degrees
Accreditation:Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges andSchools
Number ofStudents: 7,000
Student-FacultyRatio: 18:1
Cost PerYear: $14,400 (includes books and fees)
Cost PerCredit: $250-$625 (includes books and fees)
OnlineClasses: many available
Specialties:technology, business, health care, design, public safety, offering master,bachelor and associate degrees
Cardinal Stritch
www.stritch.edu
414-410-4000
Milwaukee, Wis.
Institution Type: Four-year, private, Catholic Franciscan university
Accreditation: Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools
Number of Students: 6,200
Student-Faculty Ratio: 16:1
Cost Per Year: $21,280
Online Classes: some available
Specialties: business, education, initial teaching certification, leadership, nursing, sport management, fine arts, offering associate, bachelor's, master's, doctoral and certification programs
Lakeland College
www.lakeland.edu
1-800-569-2166
Sheboygan, Wis., with adult education centers in Milwaukee,Madison, Green Bay,Fox Cities, WisconsinRapids and Chippewa Falls
InstitutionType: private
Accreditation:North Central Association Commission on Accreditation and School Improvement
Number ofStudents: 4,000
Student-FacultyRatio: 17:1
Cost PerCredit: $340 (undergraduate) $410 (graduate)
OnlineClasses: many available
Specialties:accounting, education, resort management, resort management, criminal justice
Carroll University
www.carrollu.edu
262-547-1211
Waukesha, Wis.
Institution Type: four-year private
Accreditation: Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges andSchools
Number of Students: 3,403
Student-Faculty Ratio: 17:1
Cost Per Year: $22,470 (undergraduate)
Cost Per Credit: $270 (undergraduate) $345 (nursingor undergraduate online)
Online Classes: some available
Specialties: health sciences, nursing, education,music education, physical therapy, nonprofit management, e-commerce
Alverno College
www.alverno.edu
414-382-6100
Milwaukee, Wis.
InstitutionType: private women’s college
Accreditation:Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges andSchools
Number ofStudents: 2,815
Student-FacultyRatio: 13:1
Cost PerYear: $18,624 (undergraduate) $20,184 (nursing)
Cost PerCredit: $776 (undergraduate)
OnlineClasses: none available
Specialties:business, nursing, special education, arts and science, technology, liberal arts,offering bachelor, master and associate degrees
Milwaukee School of Engineering
www.msoe.edu
414-277-7300
Milwaukee, Wis.%u2028
InstitutionType: private
Accreditation:Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges andSchools
Number ofStudents: 2,648
Student-FacultyRatio: 14:1
Cost PerYear: $28,665 (full-time undergraduate)
Cost Per Credit:$498 (undergraduate), $603 (graduate)
OnlineClasses: none available
Specialties:engineering, information technology, management
Carthage College
www.carthage.edu
262-551-6000
Kenosha, Wis.
InstitutionType: four-year private liberal arts and sciences
Accreditation:North Central Association
Number ofStudents: 2,500 (full-time undergraduate)
Student-FacultyRatio: 14:1
Cost PerYear: $29,750
OnlineClasses: none available
Specialties:business, education, natural sciences, fine arts, paralegal certificates andM.Ed. degrees offered
Bryant & Stratton College
www.bryantstratton.edu
414-276-5200
Locations inMilwaukee, Wauwatosaand Bayshore Town Center
InstitutionType: private
Accreditation:Middle States Commission on Higher Education
Number ofStudents: 2,000
Student-FacultyRatio: 15:1
Cost PerYear: $5,800 - $7,300 (full-time student per term)
Cost PerCredit: $489
OnlineClasses: some available
Specialties:technology, health care, nursing, criminal justice, business, financialservices
Mount Mary College
www.mtmary.edu
1-800-321-6265
Milwaukee, Wis.
InstitutionType: Catholic women's college
Accreditation:Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges andSchools
Number ofStudents: 1,929 (graduate and undergraduate)
Student-FacultyRatio: 14:1
Cost PerYear: $21,668 (undergraduate, full-time)
Cost PerCredit: $648 (undergraduate)
OnlineClasses: some available
Specialties:fashion, occupational therapy, interior design, art therapy, dietetics
Marian University
www.marianuniversity.edu
920-923-7600
Fond du Lac, Wis.
InstitutionType: private
Accreditation:Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges andSchools
Number ofStudents: 1,700
Student-FacultyRatio: 12:1
Cost PerYear: $21,140 (undergraduate)
Cost PerCredit: $315 (undergraduate), $330-$500 (graduate)
OnlineClasses: some available
Specialties:nursing, health care administration, sport and recreation management,radiologic technology, forensic science, homeland security, educationalleadership
Medical College of Wisconsin
www.mcw.edu
414-456-8296
Milwaukee, Wis.
InstitutionType: private
Accreditation:Liaison Committee on Medical Education (LCME)
Number ofStudents: 820
Student-FacultyRatio: 1:1.35
Cost PerYear: $54,711 (total budget)
OnlineClasses: none available
Specialties:medical, offering MD and MD/PhD degrees
Wisconsin Lutheran College
www.wlc.edu
414-443-8800
Milwaukee, Wis.
InstitutionType: four-year private college
Accreditation:The Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges andSchools
Number ofStudents: 784
Student-FacultyRatio: 10:1
Cost PerYear: $21,180 (tuition and fees)
Cost PerCredit: $640
OnlineClasses: available in 2011
Specialties:urban education, Christian leadership, nursing
Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design
www.miad.edu
1-888-749-6423
Milwaukee, Wis.
InstitutionType: four-year private
Accreditation:North Central Association of Colleges and Schools and the National Associationof Schools of Art & Design
Number ofStudents: 680
Student-FacultyRatio: 16:1
Cost PerYear: $24,950
Cost PerCredit: $835
OnlineClasses: none available
Specialties:drawing, communication design, illustration, interior architecture and design,photography, video and animation
DeVry University - Wisconsin
www.devry.edu
414-278-7677
Milwaukee, Wis.
InstitutionType: four-year private
Accreditation:Higher Learning Commission of the NorthCentral Association of Colleges and Schools
Number ofStudents: 333
Student-FacultyRatio: 15:1
Cost PerYear: $14,160 (tuition and fees)
Cost PerCredit: $550
OnlineClasses: some available
Specialties:business administration, computer information, management, technology,accounting, offering bachelor and master degrees
Lakeside School of Massage Therapy
www.lakeside.edu
414-372-4345
Milwaukee, Wis.
InstitutionType: private
Accreditation:Commission on Massage Therapy Accreditation
Number ofStudents: 112
Student-FacultyRatio: 14:1
Cost PerYear: $10,305
Cost PerCredit: $251.34
OnlineClasses: none available
Specialties:massage therapy, offering diploma and associate degree programs
Wisconsin School of Professional Psychology
www.wspp.edu
414-464-9777
Milwaukee, Wis.
InstitutionType: graduate school
Accreditation:American Psychological Association, North Central Association of Colleges and Schools
Number ofStudents: 73
Student-FacultyRatio: 7:1
Cost PerYear: $18,200
Cost PerCredit: $700
OnlineClasses: none
Specialties:clinical psychology (adult and child track)
Aurora St.Luke's Medical Center Schoolof Radiologic Technology
www.aurora.org/radtech
414-747-4330
Milwaukee, Wis.
Institution Type: two-year hospital-basedcertificate program in radiologic technology
Accreditation: Joint Review Committee on Educationin Radiologic Technology
Number of Students: 37
Student-FacultyRatio: 6.8:1
Cost Per Year: $2,500, plus books
Online Classes: none available
Specialties: certificate program in radiologicscience
Neighboring UW System Universities:
University of Wisconsin-Madison
www.wisc.edu
608-263-2400
Madison, Wis.
InstitutionType: public doctoral research university
Accreditation:North Central Association ofColleges and Schools
Number ofStudents: 42,030
Student-FacultyRatio: 20:1
Cost PerYear: $7,568.56 (undergraduate Wisconsin resident)
Cost PerCredit: $293.57 (undergraduate Wisconsin resident)
OnlineClasses: many available
Specialties:chemistry, physics, sociology, engineering, business, social work, education,political science
University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh
www.uwosh.edu
920-424-1234
Oshkosh, Wis.
InstitutionType: public university
Accreditation:Higher Learning Commission (HLC) of the North Central Association of Collegesand Schools
Number ofStudents: 13,198
Student-FacultyRatio: 20:1
Cost Per Year:$6,450 (resident)
OnlineClasses: some available
Specialties:74 degrees offered
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
www.uww.edu
262-472-1234
Whitewater, Wis.
InstitutionType: public university
Accreditation:North Central Association of Colleges and Schools
Number ofStudents: 10,700
Student-FacultyRatio: 21:1
Cost PerYear: $5,860 (resident)
Cost PerCredit: variable
OnlineClasses: some available
Specialties:business and education
University of Wisconsin-Parkside
www.uwp.edu
262-595-2345
Kenosha, Wis.
InstitutionType: public university
Accreditation:North Central Association of Colleges and Schools, School of Business& Technology and AACSB International
Number ofStudents: 5,300
Student-FacultyRatio: 14:1
Cost PerYear: $6,275 (resident)
Cost PerCredit: $264 (resident)
OnlineClasses: very few available
Specialties:pre-health science, community engagement
University of Wisconsin-Washington County
www.washington.uwc.edu
262-335-5200
West Bend, Wis.
InstitutionType: public two-year university
Accreditation:Higher Learning Commission of the NorthCentral Association of Colleges and Schools
Number ofStudents: 1,042
Student-FacultyRatio: 20:1
Cost PerYear: $4,593.06 (resident)
Cost PerCredit: $191.38 (resident)
OnlineClasses: many available
Specialties:freshman and sophomore curriculums for more than 200 majors