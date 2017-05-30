It’s that time again, kids. Time to clear out my inbox. (That sounds dirty, doesn’t it? “Hey, sailor, let’s share a bottle of gin and clear out my inbox!”) That said, I thought we’d take a moment to quickly answer some reader emails before diving into the weekly happenings. Do you have a question for me? Want to tell me about an event you think needs to be in a future list of happenings? Drop me a line, sugar, at dearruthie@shepex.com.

Dear Ruthie,

Is tweeting my ex cheating on the guy I’m dating now? He thinks it is. I say it’s not.

What do you think?

—Timmy

Dear Tim,

Sugar booger, if your guy thinks it’s cheating, it is. If you have to ask if it’s cheating, it is. Unplug from the past and get your naughty-naughty on with the guy in your present.

Dear Ruthie,

What do you think about men who believe that women were put on this earth to serve them?

—Free Thinker

Dear Thinker,

I think they’re going to be very lonely.

Dear Ruthie,

Being a Milwaukee icon yourself, which local figure would you most like to hook up with?

Thanks,

Curious

Dear Curious,

I’d like to knock boots with Milverine in the backseat of that black religious car while Art Kumbalek takes photos. Let’s make it happen! Horny Cheeseheads, unite!

UPCOMING EVENTS

May 31: Pink Hat Party at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): The Pink Hat Party offers more than questionable headgear. It’s a great way to raise money for various causes, including this month’s charity, ARCW. Grab your crimson best and head over to this Wells Street staple for drink specials, raffles and more during the 9 p.m. fundraiser.

June 2: Street Eats at Catalano Square (147 N. Broadway): It’s baaack! Milwaukee’s favorite food truck feast returns for the summer with this 4 p.m. kickoff. Sample food from more than a dozen of the city’s hottest food trucks and carts in addition to beer, live music and more!

June 3: Family Coffee at Colectivo Coffee (6745 W. Wells St.): Want to make new friends in a stress-free environment? Join this monthly LGBTQ coffee klatch for folks 50 and over! Coffee and food are available for purchase, but the socializing is free at the 10 a.m.-2 p.m. event. Ask for your host, Bob!

June 3: Spring Art Walk: Spring on Brady (various locations on Brady Street): Hit always-fun Brady Street for a memorable day of art, shopping, beverages, food, crafts and more beverages! More than 30 merchants sell their wares at two locations: Brady and North Arlington and Brady and North Marshall. You name it, you’ll find it at this delightful noon-4 p.m. shopping extravaganza.

June 3: Fruit Fest 2017 at Plan B (924 Williamson St., Madison): Kick off pride season with this annual good time. Special performances, drink specials, food and more make this a party to remember, so head to Madison for the 2-9 p.m. event.

June 4: ‘Ruthie’s Starry Night Revue’ at Hamburger Mary’s (735 S. Fifth St.): Join me as Joan Rivers when I host the celebrity impression show taking the city by storm! I’m rolling out the red carpet for stars such as Cher, Tina Turner, Brittany Spears and others. Don’t miss live vocals from special guest Lori Minneti as Marilyn Monroe and Nancy Sinatra. Call 414-488-2555 for reservations for the 7 p.m. show.

June 4: Milwaukee Taco Fest at the Harley Davidson Museum (400 W. Canal St.): Tacos and tequila and cervezas, oh my! Don’t miss this fourth annual sampling of the city’s best in Southwestern cuisine. Enjoy live entertainment, chihuahua beauty pageant, taco-eating contest and more during the noon-4 p.m. food fest. See milwaukeetacofest.com for ticket packages that start at $15, as well as lists of vendors and entertainers.

