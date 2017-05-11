Pabst Milwaukee Brewery to Unveil Beer Garden for Grand Opening Festival

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Pabst Milwaukee Brewery

Pabst Milwaukee Brewery will unveil an outdoor beer garden this Saturday, just in time for the brewery’s grand opening street festival. The free, cash only, outdoor event will feature performances by a list of local artists, as well as the Grammy Award-winning band Arrested Development. The festival will take place rain or shine on May 13 from 1-7 p.m. on Juneau Ave. between 10th and 11th streets and the adjoining area of 11th street.

Marcus Doucette of 88Nine Radio Milwaukee will DJ the event. The full schedule of artists includes:

1:15-1:45: Abby Jeanne

2:00-2:30: D’Amato

2:45-3:15: Masked Intruder

3:30-3:30: IshDARR

4:15-4:45: Hugh Masterson of Hugh Bob & The Hustle

5:15-5:45: New Age Narcissism featuring Lex Allen, Siren and Lorde Fred33

6:15-7:00: Arrested Development

The event will also offer an art gallery, live paintings and one-time-only commemorative Pabst Milwaukee Brewery T-shirts.

You can find more information here.