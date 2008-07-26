It's race day at German Fest!

It's race day! I can barely steady my paws to write this blog, I'm so
excited. Arguably, the dogs take center "stage" at German Fest
this afternoon, with the Doxie
costume contest at 1 p.m. and the wiener dog races
at 3:15
p.m. The competition will be fierce this year, with all 50 entries were
filled, but I am keeping my eye on the prize.
Since I had
the honor of winning last year's races, I will be catching a ride in the
parade at 2 p.m., which winds through the entire grounds.
Also, Trachtenschau, a fashion show featuring traditional German clothing,
will be held Saturday at 5 p.m. on the Leinenkugel's
stage.
For a complete list of today's entertainment,
download the stage schedule
from German
Fest's website. Most music stages open with live entertainment at noon, so
get there early, enjoy a brat and a beer, and make sure to watch me race!