It's race day at German Fest!

It's race day! I can barely steady my paws to write this blog, I'm so excited. Arguably, the dogs take center "stage" at German Fest this afternoon, with the Doxie costume contest at 1 p.m. and the wiener dog races at 3:15 p.m. The competition will be fierce this year, with all 50 entries were filled, but I am keeping my eye on the prize.Since I had the honor of winning last year's races, I will be catching a ride in the parade at 2 p.m., which winds through the entire grounds.Also, Trachtenschau, a fashion show featuring traditional German clothing, will be held Saturday at 5 p.m. on the Leinenkugel's stage.For a complete list of today's entertainment, download the stage schedule from German Fest's website. Most music stages open with live entertainment at noon, so get there early, enjoy a brat and a beer, and make sure to watch me race!