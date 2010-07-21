The Riverwest 24-Hour Bike Race—Ride On!

×

Anyone who has evercalled Riverwest home can tell you how the East Sideneighborhood generates a palpable energy that magnifies when the warm days ofsummer arrive. The area just west of the Milwaukee Riveris known throughout the city as a laid-back, affordable community that welcomespeople from all sorts of backgrounds, from hippies and hipsters to artists andyoung professionals. Unfortunately, when night falls the sporadic flare ofviolence sometimes disrupts the harmony that so many of its residents seek. In2008, a group of optimistic Riverwesterners hosted Milwaukee’s first 24-hour bike race, theRW24, to strengthen relationships within the neighborhood, welcome new peopleand create a safe environment for residents and visitors alike, regardless ofthe hour of the day.

The RW24, like many ofRiverwest’s existing traditions, is really a manifestation of the neighborhooditself. Rather than the shaved legs, carbon-fiber bike frames and competitivepelotons of elite racing, think tattoos, handlebar mustaches and DIY bikes withfixed gears. Cyclists of all performance levels are invited to take part,either as an individual rider or as part of a team. The classes include: Solo(one rider, one bike), Tandem (two riders, one tandem bike), Team A (two to sixriders sharing one bike) and Team B (two to six riders each with his/her ownbike).





In tune with Riverwest’s“Follow Your Own Path” attitude, the RW24 doesn’t have a specific race route,just a suggested one that measures 4.6 miles. Riders are free to choose anyroute they want, just as long as they visit each of four checkpoints in orderand have their visits validated on the manifests they are given at thestart/finish line.





Riders can earn extrapoints (one extra point is worth one lap) by participating in bonuscheckpoints, which are kept under wraps until the day of the race. PreviousRW24 racers, for example, have earned extra points by shaving their heads at aparticipating salon, getting a tattoo and helping break up concrete in acommunity garden.





The winner in eachracing category is determined by the person or team who completes the most lapsin the 24-hour time period that occurs between when the race starts at 7 p.m.on Friday, July 30, and when it ends at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 31. Winnersare eligible for some great prizes donated to the RW24 by local businesses,including a custom-made trophy created entirely out of recycled bicycle parts.





Perhaps the mostextraordinary aspect of the RW24 is how quickly it has become one of Milwaukee’s most popularsummertime traditions. In its inaugural year, the race boasted 187 registeredriders, and now, just two years later, the race has already closed itsregistration with 500 participants. The RW24 has a devout army of volunteers toensure that the entire event, which includes two mealsdinner at the RiverwestCo-op and breakfast at St. Mary of Czestochowarunssmoothly. Little enclaves within the community close down their streets forblock parties, and neighbors, armed with lawn chairs and coolers of PBR, linethe suggested race route to watch the two-wheeled spectacle.





While the Riverwest24-hour bike race promotes physical fitness and endurance, it also advocates amore holistic urban biking culture in America, one that helps reducevehicular traffic and road maintenance, conserve increasingly scarce energyresources, discourage suburban sprawl and promote local businesses. The RW24 isa stellar example of how a select group of caring individuals can enactsignificant change in a communityliterally overnight.