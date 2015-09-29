Scenes From The 1st Weekend of the 7th Annual Milwaukee Film Festival

For at least two reasons, the Press Pass is a heavy psychological weight. First, because this sanctified lanyard gives me carte blanche to attend any and even all the films of the Milwaukee Film Festival if I’m so inclined (and were it spatio-temporally possible). This is the sort of temptation that turns a film lover into a film addict. I myself am still undecided about cancelling classes, rescheduling the dentist and generally shirking all responsibilities that demand anything of my being beyond my eyes and mind.

As for the second psychological weight, well, as Kennedy said, “For those to whom much is given, much is required.” In other words, how am I to give thanks for this gift? To repay this debt? What meager resources have I to offer? At very least, I’ve concluded, I can make a report of my reconnaissance. Let’s begin at the beginning…

Although the 7th annual Milwaukee Film Festival operates concurrently in five theatres across the city - the Oriental, the Downer, Fox Bay, the Times and the Avalon – Opening Night is a sparser affair: a single film shown at the Oriental Theatre followed by a party at the Kenilworth Building.

Outside, the line of attendees wrapped around the block. When the doors opened, the interior of the Oriental came alive with the busied excitement of flashing cameras and buddy talk of saving seats and buying drinks. Yes, there was sartorial splendor – sequin dresses, carefully coiffed hair, fancy hats and bow ties – but no one outshone the Oriental herself, Milwaukee’s treasured 1927 movie palace, which fairly transported one to Graumann’s Chinese Theatre in the classic days of Hollywood.

Jonathan Jackson, the artistic and executive director the Milwaukee Film Festival, was met with thunderous applause as he took the stage to commence the festival. During his inaugural remarks Jonathan shared some heartening facts worth repeating. This year, tickets to nineteen screenings were sold out before the first frame of a festival film was projected. The MFF has recorded record sales, which, at the time of his speech, were forty percent higher than last year’s had been at the same time. The 7th annual MFF is the first iteration consisting of more than 300 films. It boasts 529 events over the course of its 15-day run. The festival will play host to more than 100 guests from around the world. There are now more than 3,000 members of Milwaukee Film – without whom, the audience was reminded, such a world-class event as the Milwaukee Film Festival would not be possible. Jackson also noted that memberships are being offered with a $10 discount during the festival.

Concerning the film that kicked off the festival – “Youth” – allow me to quote the MFF’s blurb.

“An early Oscar front-runner, YOUTH combines an amazing cast (Michael Caine, Rachel Weisz, and Harvey Keitel) and director (Paolo Sorrentino, whose THE GREAT BEAUTY was the 2014 Foreign Language Oscar winner and 2013 Milwaukee Film Members-Only screening) for a deeply moving meditation on life and love. Filled with exquisite imagery, the film follows Fred (Caine), a retired longtime composer and conductor, who brings along his daughter (Weisz) and best friend, renowned filmmaker, Mick (Keitel) who is working on his last screenplay, for a brief sojourn in the Swiss Alps. As they reflect on their shared past, the men realize some of the most formative experiences can come later in life. Caine and Keitel give two of their finest performances.”

Unfortunately, “Youth