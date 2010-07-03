The same magic that allowed Counting Crows' unkempt, dreadlocked singer Adam Duritz to date two of the three female leads from "Friends" must have carried over to Duritz's music career, because 17 years after the band's blockbuster debut album, the band continues to draw some of the biggest crowds of their career. Duritz and his band of Crows’ latest album is 2008’s Saturday Nights & Sunday Mornings , which contrasts Duritz’s stark, existential dread with bright, Van Morrison-styled arrangements.