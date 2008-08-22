Just in time for their 20th anniversary, and a mere seven years after they began recording it, the Germantown college-rock band Dairyland Youth has finally released their reunion record. New recording technology aside, the band’s new Re:Volting sounds little changed from the band’s early cassette releases. The songs still ring with Sonic Youth’s rumbling potency, Husker Du’s punky hooks, and The Lemonheads’ chiming, mumbled melodies. It’s music straight out of a time capsule, but music that never went out of style. Dairyland Youth does an 8 p.m. show at Shank Hall tonight, supported by Casey Stang and Peter D’Amore.