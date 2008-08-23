Sorry fans of the short-lived ABC sitcom “Cavemen,” the touring production of Defending the Caveman isn’t about those particular, Geico-promoting early humans, but rather about Mars/Venus observations about the differences between men and women. Like the ABC sitcom, though, the material isn’t particularly fresh (many of its observations have already been beaten to death by marital comedies like “Everybody Loves Raymond” and “Til Death”), but married couples should be able to get a couple of good laughs out of the one-man performances’ good-natured examination of gender relationships nonetheless. Defending the Caveman does two performances at the Marcus Center tonight, at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.