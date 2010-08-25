Fifty years after Robert Kennedy’s landmark book The Enemy Within , UW-Parkside associate professor of history Edward R. Schmitt has published his own book about Kennedy, President of the Other America: Robert Kennedy and the Politics of Poverty , which examines what was perhaps Kennedy’s signature issue. During his 1968 presidential run, Kennedy spoke tirelessly about the nation’s underserved, at a time when poverty took a backseat to the other issues of the day. Schmitt speaks about the book for free tonight.