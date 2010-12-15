For Off The Wall Theatre’s production of the popular musical Guys and Dolls , director Dale Gutzman and set designer David Roper take on the challenge of turning the cozy, 60-seat theater into Times Square, populating the space with the early 20th century gamblers, hustlers and gangsters that make up the musical. Gutzman has pulled off similar feats in the past, most recently in a very ambitious production of Around the World in 80 Days , so expect showstopping renditions of beloved musical standards in this production, including the immortal “Luck Be A Lady.”