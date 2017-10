The Katie Gingrass gallery in the Third Ward spotlights the medium-spanning work of five artists for its “Impressions, Prototypes & Impastos” exhibit, which it displays through April. The exhibit is dominated by David Schaefer’s heavily textured oil paintings, conceptualizations of nature both tamed and wild. That nature theme is echoed by Shawn Messinger’s hand-blown glass objects and Odya Smith’s pastel landscapes.