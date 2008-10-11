Though it’s quickly become one of Milwaukee’s busiest music venues, it was only a year ago the Turner Hall Ballroom opened its doors after being acquired by the Pabst Theater organization. Tonight at 8 p.m. the venue celebrates that anniversary with an encore performance by the very first artist to play the re-opened venue, Josh Rouse, a pop-obsessed singer-songwriter whose country-inflected albums recall the glory days of ’70s A.M. radio. Rouse will be supported by opener Horse In The Sea.