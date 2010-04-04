Meat Puppets w/ The Etiquette

With more than a little help from fervent supporter Kurt Cobain, ’80s underground rock luminaries Meat Puppets scored a major label deal and eventually a minor alternative hit (“Backwater”) in the early ’90s. These days, though, the groupreunited after a couple of breakupsis back to playing the type of small clubs they cut their teeth in. Tonight they play what’s sure to be a ridiculously wild, crowded show at Bay View’s unassuming Club Garibaldi. Recent shows have found the group in fine form, as have a pair of reunion albums of inspired (but definitely not overworked) country-damaged psych-rock.