On his latest release, A Long Way From Tupelo, blue-eyed soul singer Paul Thorn continues to explore the gospel music he was raised on (his father was a Pentecostal preacher) while bringing in traces of pensive roots-rock and sweaty R&B. He plays an 8 p.m. show tonight at Shank Hall with opener Tamara Bedricky, a Shawn Colvin-styled songstress whose music has been featured on TV shows like “One Tree Hill” and “Boston Legal.”