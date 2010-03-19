Timothy Douglas directs the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s production of August Wilson’s drama Radio Golf , the latest in a series of Rep shows directed by Douglas, including last year’s Trouble in Mind and 2008’s world premiere of The Night Is a Child . With Radio Golf , Douglas is working on something of a contemporary classic. The last in Wilson’s “Century Cycle,” Radio Golf is set in 1997. Guest talent Tyrone Mitchell Henderson plays a real-estate developer struggling to become Pittsburgh’s first black mayor. An ensemble of talented guest actors will join Henderson for this production, which runs through March 28 at the Stiemke Theater.