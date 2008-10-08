The Irish-American group Solas is still playing the same sunny, Celtic music they’ve specialized in since their 1994 formation, but these days they’re doing it with a new voice. This summer the popular band, which first made a name for itself on National Public Radio, welcomed their newest singer, Mairead Phelan. The group plays an 8 p.m. concert at Shank Hall tonight, which will be the first of an unofficial, two-day Irish music event at the venuetomorrow night the Limerick group Seneca headlines a separate show.