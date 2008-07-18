Minneapolis rock heroes Soul Asylum helped find several runaway children with the video for their hit single “Runaway Train,” but for most of this decade it was the band themselves that seemed to go missing. The returned in 2006 with The Silver Lining, another collection of Replacements-styled rock that picked up right where they left off. Tonight they split a Main Stage Bill at the Waukesha County Fair with Everclear, the punky, angst-ridden alt-rock group that scored a ton of sweet-and-sour singles in the ’90s. Still headed by Art Alexakis, the group recently released a covers album called The Vegas Years.