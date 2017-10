Amid the backdrop of apartheid-ridden 1950s South African, two women, one of them trapped in a joyless marriage, fall in love in the 2007 British romantic drama The World Unseen. Heralded by critics for its tense scene setting, the film screens tonight at 7 p.m. at the UWM Union Theater. It’s one of three films playing tonight at part of the ongoing LGBT Film/Video Festival.