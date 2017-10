Milwaukee’s own Year of the Gun, which headlines the all-local Cascio Groove Garage stage tonight at 9 p.m., embraces all that is rock. With a penchant for songs glamorizing booze, sex and other good old, all-American pastimes, the band is driven by guitar above all else. The music may be stripped down and straight ahead, but their look is all glam. The band takes the stage with a casual heroin chic reminiscent of early ’90s Guns ’N Roses.