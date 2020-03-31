Milwaukee's Virtual Museums

× Expand Photo credit: https://www.flickr.com/photos/infinitedecay/

The greater Milwaukee region is home to museums that not only serve a variety of interests in our locality but have also drawn international attention for their programming.

All are closed from the COVID-19 pandemic, but several major institutions have opened digital portals to their collections or exhibits. Whether your interests run to Old Masters or motorcycles, African American or Jewish history, you’ll find something at these museums to see online.

America's Black Holocaust Museum online galleries

Learn about the legacy of slavery in America and racial justice at this virtual museum.

Grohmann Museum

View some of the masterworks in the collection of this unique art museum, dedicated to art about the history of human work.

Haggerty Museum collection

Explore the diverse, ever-changing art from this museum on the Marquette University campus.

Harley-Davidson Museum exhibits

Take a peek at the permanent and special exhibits at the world's only Harley-Davidson Museum.

Jewish Museum Milwaukee

Visit the museum from anywhere, including a full virtual tour of the current special exhibit, “The Girl in the Diary.”

Milwaukee Art Museum At Home

Check out videos, audio guides, a 360 look inside Windhover hall and more.

Milwaukee Public Museum

Stay in touch with Wisconsin’s natural history museum through its weekly newsletter.

Museum of Wisconsin Art

Visit MOWA online (Facebook, Instagram) to enjoy Wisconsin art and culture.