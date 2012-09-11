Wisconsin Farm Lore: Kicking Cows, Giant Pumpkins & Other Tales From the Back Forty (The History Press), by Martin Hintz

Farming has been part of the Badger State since before it was a state. With Wisconsin Farm Lore , prolific Milwaukee author, gentleman farmer and Shepherd Express contributor Martin Hintz compiles a potpourri of interesting material concerning Dairyland—and it’s not all cows and cheese. Abraham Lincoln addressed the State Agricultural Society in 1859 on his road to the White House, and Hintz excerpts his speech—along with the comments of many other historical and contemporary figures who have commented on Wisconsin’s growing power. (David Luhrssen)

Hintz will speak Sept. 18 at Next Chapter Bookshop, 10976 N. Port Washington Road, Mequon.