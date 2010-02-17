×

Day 100. No Conan. The world seems colder, crueler. Beautyhas melted and collected in dull puddles. Children's laughter has faded into agentle whisper of the wind. Conando, we hardly knew ye.

The O'Brien vs. Leno debacle isn't a petty Hollywood divorcewhere the media demands we pick a side and wear a shirt with our favorite“team.” No. This is serious. We have lost our great leader in late night, ourcommander in cheap jokes about why politicians are ridiculously similar tohorny, drunk teenagers and how hilarious the year 3000 will be. The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien isno more. Coco is done. Will it be forever? Probably not. Will it be the same?Never.





I blame myself. I didn't dedicate 10:35 pm to Conzey. We allcould have done our part and tuned in more. There is nothing left for us fansto do but call a strike. All those who are with Coco need to stand up anddemand he be returned to the place he rightfully belongsthe shining throne ofNBC late night comedy. I was thinking about growing a strike beard, sort of athrow back to the days of the writer's strike, but I realized I physicallycan't. Thanks world. It's just another way the man keeps me down.





There is a lot of talk of him going to Fox. This willprobably happen. Who knows? I heard something about TBS. Considering I don'treally own a television and I hate the internet, I won't believe anything untilI see that glorious heard of red hair and translucent white skin on a screenagain. We could all go see him on tour, but who has that kind of petty cash?





Nobody really knows what the future holds for all the ConanO'Brien fans of the world, but we can be sure that Finland will be mourning formonths, possibly years to come. We justneed to hold our heads up and think positively. Oh, who am I kidding? I'll beholed up in my room watching pirated clips of old Triumph the Insult Comedy Dogsketches with Japanese subtitles until summer comes. And who knows? Maybe inNovember NBC can cancel my birthday too.