Musical Domestic Madness in Greendale

Greendale Community Theatre delves into modern suburban middle-class drama as it presents the contemporary musical Next To Normal . Under the direction of Brian Bzdawka, the cast renders a very believable family dynamic. Laura McDonald is compelling as a woman suffering from mental illness. Joe Nolan brings strength to the role of the husband who tries to be supportive. Kat Geertsen is endearingly vulnerable as the daughter going through a parallel journey. Bzdawka and company downplay the sweeping intensity of the musical, achieving something much more real than traditional musical theater aspires to. Music sometimes overpowers vocals in a production that is every bit as earthbound and human as the characters who inhabit it.

Greendale Community Theatre's production of Next To Normal runs through Jan. 19 at the Henry Ross Auditorium on 6801 Southway. For ticket reservations, call 414-423-2700 ext. 4193.