Earlier this season, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater and Acacia Theatre looked at the Holocaust with the Rep's The Diary of Anne Frank , followed by Acacia's Irena's Vow . Both involved the terror of the concentration camps. Now, Off the Wall Theatre stages its penultimate production of the season, a story set long after the horror of World War II.

Off the Wall's Dale Gutzman stars in The Man in the Glass Booth , Robert Shaw's story of a man tried for Nazi war crimes in the '60s. Inspired by the kidnapping and trial of death camp architect Adolf Eichmann, the story focuses on a supposed Jewish Holocaust survivor who is found and brought to trial by Israeli secret agents. It's a disturbing drama that should be all the more potent thanks to the intimacy of one of Milwaukee's smallest stages. Just as the main character here is unable to escape his past, we are unable to keep from reliving it with him on a very small stage as envisioned by the man playing the title role.

Gutzman also directs the production, which runs March 14-24, at 127 E. Wells St. For ticket reservations, call 414-327-3552.

