Milwaukee’s Lakefront Festival of Arts

The upcoming Father’s Day weekend offers severalunique opportunities for art lovers.

On June 20, TheArt Institute of Chicago closes the exhibition “Matisse: Radical Invention,1913-1917.” The exhibit provides a personal glimpse into modernist master HenriMatisse during a time in which the artist experimented with his creative museand dealt with the gravity of World War I.





Among many compelling sketches, drawings and prints,the exhibit features the Matisse masterpiece Blue Nude. Fruits on aMoroccan Plate depicts the very essence of still life with sparse strokesthat one could count. A graphite portrait on paper, Madame Matisse, captures the artist’s wife in emotional depth butwithout sentimentality. Other small-scale, figurative nudes become serene andfluid studies in the human form, sensuous without being overtly sexual. Thisexquisite exhibition presents some rarely displayed works and an opportunity toenjoy the Art Institute while honoring Matisse and Father’s Day.





Those wishing to stay in the city can visit the 48thannual Lakefront Festival of Arts,hosted by the Milwaukee Art Museum(MAM) from June 18-20.





The 2010 festival features several freshinnovations. One new feature, as explained by event co-chair Debbie Gerke,involves 19 of the 181 artists displaying their works inside the museum inWindhover Hall. In an effort to coordinate all of the food for the festival,Café Calatrava will bring its gourmet touch to the grounds. Gerke alsoemphasized that this year’s event reaches out to the entire family with the“biggest collection of experiences for children in the history of thefestival.”





Elsewhere, the MAM’s Schroeder Galleria offersanother special exhibition in “The NAMES Project: AIDS Memorial Quilt.” Nine12-by-12-foot panels feature remembrances of loved ones primarily designed bybig names in the fashion industryas part of “the world’s largest communityfolk art project.” Ralph Lauren pieced a gray flannel quilt with the carefullyembroidered name of Angelo Donghia, while Valentino created a red satin rose tocommemorate “all the children lost to AIDS.”





The exhibition is a solemn reminder that AIDSremains a devastating force in 2010. These quilts, presented in conjunctionwith the “American Quilts” exhibition, will be at the MAM through June 20.





All of this top-notch artwork, led by the LakefrontFestival of Arts, should make for a remarkable weekend.





LakefrontFestival of Arts takes place noon-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 10a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

