The Return of Student, Faculty Art

×

Mid-August sees studentsreturning to the area’s many colleges and universities. That’s good news forart lovers, as these educational settings provide a fascinating cross-sectionof new and established artists in student and faculty exhibitions throughoutthe year. A small sampling follows:

Cutting-edge art comesto UW-Milwaukee’s Union Art Gallery on Sept. 24 with “ConspicuousConsumption.” The exhibit features nationally known artists Patty Chang andMark Menjivar, as they use films, performances and photographs to presentprovocative views on how food affects the identities of individuals andcommunities. Beginning Nov. 19, the Union Art Gallerywill present drawings, paintings and sculptures by Marco Zamora and LorenSchwerd in “Venerate: Collectors of the Human Condition.”





In October, the Art Institute of Wisconsin will add aninteresting dimension to the Historic Third Ward. The facilities, located inthe P.H. DyeBuilding, will present student artistsalong with exceptional Milwaukeetalent in a first-floor gallery. Beginning Oct. 4, the Institute will offerfour-year degrees that combine business and art, including interior design, fashionmarketing, web design, and digital filmmaking and video production.





Cardinal Stritch University plans a fall grand-opening for the Northwestern Mutual Art Gallery’s new Art Gallery Store.Proceeds from the sales of student artwork will help support future galleryexhibitions.





Wisconsin Lutheran College presents “Iceland:A Visual Saga” beginning Aug. 30 in the Schlueter Art Gallery. This exhibitfeatures a multimedia look at Iceland’slandscape and culture during a May 2009 excursion. A reception takes place 6-8p.m. Sept. 17.





Mount MaryCollege’sMarian Gallery will open several exhibitionsthis fall, including the Coalition of Photographic Arts’ annual “Pin-Up Show”on Oct. 23. Mount Mary’s annual “StarvingArtists’ Show” occurs 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 12 and presents affordable artworkfrom more than 200 artists.





Among this weekend’s artevents: Grava Gallery plans anartists’ reception from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, for the exhibition“Mystic Dimensions,” featuring Shannon Winslow. Woodland Pattern Book Centerhosts a gallery reception for Thomas Gaudynski’s “Drawing/Reading/Drawing: APersonal Practice” on Aug. 15 at 2 p.m.