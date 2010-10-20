A number of Milwaukee actors have had terrific years in 2010, but it’s difficult to top the two accomplished performances by Milwaukee Rep resident actor James Pickering. In February, he played a blind Irish drunk in The Seafarerthe Rep’s best of the season. Months later, he played a dramatically different character as the powerful Prospero in Optimist Theatre’s free, outdoor production of The Tempest. This powerful, seasoned actor continues to lend his voice to a seemingly limitless range of charactersa talent widely on display in 2010.