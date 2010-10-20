A great restaurant becomes special when it provides the ideal setting for a variety of occasionsa romantic date, a casual get-together with friends, a fancy night out or a celebration with family. At Sala da Pranzo, that variety continues on the menu: You can dine light with caprese and wine, share a dessert and sip a cappuccino, or go for the full-on Italian experience with wonderful pasta dishes like the spicy salsiccia all’ arrabiata. Whatever your desire, the food always pleases at this cozy, comfortable Italian eatery.

Sala da Pranzo

2613 E. Hampshire St.

414-964-2611

www.sala-dapranzo.com