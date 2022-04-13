Celebrate 414 Milwaukee Day 2022

× Expand Photo: milwaukeeday.com 414 Milwaukee Day at Leon's Custard Milwaukee Day at Leon's Custard

The Milwaukee Brewers home opener just happens to fall on April 14 with the first pitch at 4:14 p.m. Consider this: former Brewers second baseman and Hall of Famer Paul Molitor wore number 4 and current Brewers second baseman Jace Peterson wears number 14. You do the math, but it sure appears to add up to more than coincidence. Is a World Series win in the cards?

Photo Credit: Blaine Schultz 414 flag at Milwaukee City Hall

The annual unfurling of the 414 flag will be raised at City Hall on Wednesday morning and there will be a press conference with Mayor Johnson on Thursday. Flag sponsor 414 Milwaukee Store will offer a free complementary can of 414 Beer with purchase https://414milwaukee.com/

Experience the history of Milwaukee Iron at the Harley-Davidson Museum for the Milwaukee Day discount of $4.14 – only available online: purchase.h-dmuseum.com/webstore/shop/viewitems.aspx.

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino is celebrating all things Milwaukee on Thursday for 414 Day. Guests can get a special 414 Day T-Shirt for free (while supplies last) starting at Noon at Bar 360 on the Casino floor. Throughout the day there will be $5 beers from Lakefront Brewery and City Lights Brewing Co. and the “414 Burger” at the Fire Pit Sports Bar & Grill topped with cheese curds and cheese sauce.

Local 414 Day music includes An Evening With Guerrilla Ghost & Spoy. The Guerrilla Ghost album release show happens at Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery: facebook.com/events/205501305110456 and Klassik / Diet Lite / Funk Summit Bass Team / West Nile Crows / Dora Diamond perform at Cactus Club: facebook.com/events/359722802706062. The Cooperage has Altos, You Win!!!, Gold Steps and DJ sets from The Andys: cooperagemke.com/event/milwaukee-day-2022.

UWM Libraries will celebrate Milwaukee and all that makes our city great, including the UWM Libraries. Their second annual 414 for UWM: Day of Giving, which encourages UWM alumni and friends to support their favorite area of UWM. Support the UWM Libraries and the many ways they contribute to student success by providing access to physical and digital resources—books, ebooks, databases; instruction and research help and comfortable and safe spaces for collaborative work and study: dayofgiving.uwm.edu/s/1902/dog20/home.aspx?gid=3&pgid=857.

Historic Milwaukee Inc., Milwaukee’s only non-profit walking tour provider and organizer of Doors Open Milwaukee, will kick off a three-day long merchandise sale with specially priced posters, new products, a food drive and a free lecture.

UW Credit Union is giving away frosted sugar cookies Thursday to anyone who drops by its Milwaukee-area branch locations or visits the drive-through, while supplies last. All are welcome, cookies aren't restricted to UW Credit Union members. Local branches include Wauwatosa, Waukesha, Mayfair, Franklin, New Berlin, UW-Milwaukee campus, Bayshore, and West Allis. The cookies are from Edible Impressions in Mequon, a local, woman-owned, family-operated business. Cookies will be individually wrapped and will include a sticker that lists all ingredients.

Central Standard Distillery will premier pour-ready bottled cocktails, a Door County Cherry Vodka Lemonade and a Cherry Vodka Mule, both of which will be available for tasting at a special release party: shepherdexpress.com/culture/happening-now/central-standard-distillery-announce-pour-ready-cocktails and Urban Harvest Brewing Co. is hosting 414 specials: $4 pints of 414 Golden Ale and $14 Milwaukee Flag logo t-shirts.