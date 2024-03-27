Madcap Milwaukee Calendar: Extraterrestrials, Dog Tarot and Solar Eclipse Parties

It’s All Messed Up: Documentary (In Progress) Screening

Thursday, March 28

Linneman’s Riverwest Inn, 1001 E. Locust St.

All Messed Up has remained one of Milwaukee’s most unique musical experiences since it was first hosted in 2010. 64 musicians of all types throw their names into a hat and are randomly grouped with others to form 16 bands. They then have a couple months to get down a set that lasts twenty minutes to perform over a weekend at Linneman’s. The results are unusual, noisy, and sometimes brilliant. Videographer and longtime All Messed Up participant Stephen Vincent Anderson has been working on documenting the experience since 2018 and is screening an early cut of his vision, titled It’s All Messed Up. Afterwards, Anderson hopes to have a conversation to get feedback on the film’s progress.

Doors for the screening are at 7pm, film starts at 8pm. Admission is free.

Ancient Aliens Live

Saturday, March 30

Pabst Theater, 144 E. Wells St.

The Ancient Aliens crew—researcher Nick Pope, “investigative mythologist” William Henry, author David Childress and Giorgio A. Tsoukalos (the “I’m not saying it’s aliens … but it was aliens” meme guy) are beaming back into the Pabst. As the Shepherd noted when the show came to town in 2022, stories of UFO visitors from other planets continue to intrigue us and Ancient Aliens has developed a following of millions, but the show has also been criticized for promoting “pseudoarcheology.” Whether you’re a true believer or just curious about extraterrestrial theory, it should be an interesting discussion that promises to discuss fan-favorite topics.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., tickets start at $29 and are available here at pabsttheatergroup.com/events/detail/ancient-aliens-2024.

Midwest Gaming Classic

April 5-7

Baird Center, 400 W. Wisconsin Ave.

The Midwest Gaming Classic is heaven for gamers. The three-day event features “retro and modern home video game consoles, pinball machines, arcade video games, tabletop role-playing games, computers, tabletop board games, crane games, collectible card games, air hockey, and more,” with “over 10,000 games on free play, along with over 200 vendors.”

In addition, there’s special guests from the entertainment industry, gaming and cosplay contests, live music, wrestling, a Classic Gaming and Computing Museum, and more.

General admission ranges from $25-$100 for single to weekend passes. More info and tickets available at midwestgamingclassic.com.

Dog Tarot Release Party

Saturday, April 6

The Sugar Maple, 435 E. Lincoln Ave.

Megan Lynn Kott, who found success with a cat themed tarot deck, has now given dogs the same cosmic treatment. The Dog Tarot deck features 78 cards and a guidebook illustrated by Kott. Lion’s Tooth bookstore is making a dog day afternoon celebrating the deck with an event at Sugar Maple. It features “mini tarot readings for you and your pooch, tintype portraits of you and your pup by Margaret Muza, and info on local dog rescues.” It’s a dog-friendly event, but you might want to steer your Leo pets away from the Scorpio ones as the fur can fly between these two signs.

The event goes 2-4 p.m. and admission is free. You can pre-order the Dog Tarot deck via Lion’s Tooth here: lionstoothmke.square.site/product/DogTarot/8630.

Solar Eclipse Viewing Parties

Monday, April 8

UWM Union, 2200 E. Kenwood Blvd.

American Science & Surplus, 6901 W. Oklahoma Ave.

Excitement is in the air over the upcoming solar eclipse, in which the moon passes between the sun and Earth, blocking 90% of the sun as the three align at approximately 2:08 p.m. on April 8. It’s the last time an eclipse like this will be viewable in the U.S. until 2044.

There are two eclipse parties you can attend. The Manfred Olson Planetarium is hosting an event that will be in UWM Union Ballroom and, weather permitting, out in Spaights Plaza behind the Union building 1-3pm and will have free eclipse glasses, refreshments, a photo booth and crafts.

Over at American Science & Surplus, the eclipse party goes 12:30-3:30 p.m. with activities, trivia, a food truck, and a live broadcast from WMSE 91.7FM. Solar glasses will be available to purchase, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs if they want to have a seat for the celestial show.

Both events are free to attend.