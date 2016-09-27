Film Clips 9.29

Deepwater Horizon PG-13

Reteaming with Mark Wahlberg from his brilliant Lone Survivor , director Peter Berg adapts the true story of the worst deep water drilling disaster in history. John Malkovich appears as the profit-minded boss compelling crew chief Jimmy Harrell (Kurt Russell) and chief electronics technician Mike Williams (Wahlberg) to operate the Deepwater Horizon rig, although it isn’t ready, with disastrous results. For the film, Berg built an 85% scale replica of the infamous oil rig—which he then pulls apart rivet by rivet and engulfs in flames. The result is nonstop action as rescuers arrive and crew members try every possible maneuver in an effort to survive. (Lisa Miller)

Masterminds PG-13

This true crime story aims for farcical lunacy, but garners few laughs and falls short on creating persuasive action sequences. Zach Galifianakis portrays David Ghantt, a lackadaisical armored truck driver who falls for coworker Kelly Campbell (Kristen Wiig). She proposes David steal the $17 million in his armored truck, promising they’ll use the money to be together. Instead, Kelly and her husband Steve (Owen Wilson) hire a hit man (Jason Sudeikis) to dispose of David, the only person able to tie the couple to the crime. (L.M.)

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children PG-13

Tim Burton finds a new muse in Eva Green, who portrays Miss Peregrine, a shape-shifting bird-woman. She shepherds a pack of orphans gifted with special powers, keeping them safe from killer hollowgasts by creating a time loop that perpetually repeats a day 70 years in the past. Miss Peregrine is pleased when Jacob (Asa Butterfield) arrives at her refuge on a tiny Welsh island, claiming he’s destined to protect the orphans while she assumes her bird form to hunt down the hollowgasts. Adapted from a popular YA novel by Ransom Riggs, the material screams for Burton. Incidentally, the director split from Helena Bonham Carter in 2014, but more surprisingly, number one muse, Johnny Depp, is not in this film. Have they split, too? (L.M.)