Film Clips: April 18

The Company You Keep R

Jim Grant (Robert Redford) is a successful activist attorney who drives his daughter to her suburban grade school in a Volvo station wagon. But the secrets he’s concealed for decades begin to surface when the FBI finally busts his old comrade from the Weather Underground, Sharon Solarz (Susan Sarandon). Jim goes on the run like someone out of Hitchcock, racing across the country to clear his name from a ’70s-era murder indictment. The moral ambiguity of political violence catalyzed by the Vietnam War ameliorates Redford’s tendency in recent years to dress up lesson plans as if they were movies. The cast is A list, including Shia LaBeouf (channeling a young Dustin Hoffman) as an investigative reporter, Julie Christie as a Weatherwoman-cum-drug queenpin and Nick Nolte as a crusty old radical running a lumberyard in Milwaukee. (David Luhrssen)

Opens Friday, April 19, Oriental Theatre.

Oblivion PG-13

Based on an unpublished graphic novel by Joseph Kosinski, this visually compelling story is set 60 years in the future. Tom Cruise appears as Jack Harper, a soldier stationed on a post-apocalyptic Earth along with partner Victoria Olsen (Andrea Riseborough). The rest of mankind has relocated to Saturn's moon Titan leaving Jack and Victoria behind to maintain and repair drones that destroy extraterrestrial scavengers sent to steal Earth's resources. In case they should fall into enemy hands, Jack’s and Victoria's memories have been wiped, but Jack's curiosity prompts him to explore places he is ordered to avoid by Sally, the military commander orbiting Earth. Though the plot is somewhat derivative, enough is fresh to satisfy futuristic dreamers and conspiracy buffs alike. (Lisa Miller)